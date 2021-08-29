Seychelles based crypto-exchange loses several millions, in yet another hacking incident

Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. The saga of the largest cryptocurrency heist in history by dollar value may be coming to an unexpected end. The hacker, who stole $600 million in various cryptocurrencies last week, has reportedly started returning the last batch of stolen funds, and the company that was hacked has rewarded them with around $500,000 as a "bug bounty."