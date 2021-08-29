Cancel
Seychelles based crypto-exchange loses several millions, in yet another hacking incident

By Shraddha Sharma
ambcrypto.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBilaxy, a Seychelles-registered trading platform, reported recently that its hot wallet was hacked. The extent of loss was unclear, but some estimates claim it to be over $400 million. HOGE, a DeFi token, confirmed on Twitter that the network has lost over 1 billion HOGE worth $22 million in the attack. The losses caused in this theft could overtake those in the previous exchange attack on Japan-based Liquid Global. It lost cryptocurrencies to the tune of $80 million last week.

#Seychelles#Cryptocurrency#Hacking#Crypto Exchange#Liquid Global#Allianceblock#Anchain#Fiat
