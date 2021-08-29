Cancel
Crawford County, MI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crawford, Missaukee, Oscoda, Roscommon by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-29 15:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crawford; Missaukee; Oscoda; Roscommon The National Weather Service in Gaylord has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Crawford County in northern Michigan Northern Roscommon County in northern Michigan East central Missaukee County in northern Michigan Western Oscoda County in northern Michigan * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 301 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Grayling to near North Higgins Lake to 6 miles north of Moddersville, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Grayling and North Higgins Lake around 305 PM EDT. Higgins Lake and Roscommon County Airport around 320 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Lovells, South Higgins Lake, Roscommon, Garland, Lewiston, Red Oak, South Branch Township and Luzerne. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

