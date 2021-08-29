Cancel
J.K. Dobbins Out for Season with Torn ACL

By Dylan Hargis
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An MRI on Sunday confirmed that Baltimore Ravens’ second year running back J.K. Dobbins has torn his ACL and will be out for the season. This is devastating news for a young running back who was expected to be thrust into a much larger role this season with the Ravens. The goal now is to focus on recovery and getting ready to start the season in 2022. With this injury to Dobbins, backup running back Gus Edwards is expected to be the Ravens starter moving forward.

