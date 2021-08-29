Cancel
West Chester, PA

West Chester-based Medical Device Company Closes $4.3M Series A Preferred Equity Round

WEST CHESTER, PA — VESTECK, Inc. recently announced its initial close on $4.3M of Series A financing, which includes conversion of all existing convertible notes. The New World Angels (www.newworldangels.com) of S. Florida, led the Series A round with a $1.1 million investment. The New Word Angels were joined by Florida-based DeepWork Capital and Ocean Azul Partners, as well as a number of Philadelphia-based investors, including Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Southeastern Pennsylvania, Robin Hood Ventures and the Delaware Crossing Investor Group. The Series A funds will support the manufacturing of products, pre-clinical testing and completion of in human procedures, prior to our clinical study for FDA clearance.

