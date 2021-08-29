Cancel
Health

Missouri nursing home workers lag far behind in vaccinations

Miami Herald
 4 days ago

Officials face a tall order to get all Missouri nursing home workers vaccinated because fewer than half of them have received the shots. By that metric, Missouri’s 48% ranks third-lowest in the nation, trailed only by Florida and Louisiana, both at 47%. Hawaii leads the states, at 89%. But at...

