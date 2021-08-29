2021 Ravens Fantasy Football Preview: How the J.K. Dobbins injury impacts Gus Edwards, Lamar Jackson

PPG: 29.3 (7) RB: J.K. Dobbins RB24; Gus Edwards RB37; Mark Ingram* RB76. The Ravens have averaged 422.9 pass attempts over the past two seasons, more than 40 fewer than the Titans, who have the second fewer pass attempts. That actually fell to 406 last season, and there are reasons to believe that will rise, mostly because there are reasons to believe the passing game as a whole will be more effective. That was the trend early last season until the Ravens doubled down on the running game down the stretch in a series of easy wins. This will never be a high-volume passing game, but with the additions the Ravens have made to the WR room, expect them to hit the over on both last year's number and their average over the past two.