Athletics' Tony Kemp: Produces in return to No. 9 hole

In the wake of Tuesday’s decision to restructure the front office, the influence of AJ Hinch on the Detroit Tigers organization is strong and growing. When AJ Hinch chose to take the Detroit Tigers manager job this past offseason, many fans and analysts around the MLB questioned why he would come to Detroit instead of joining forces with a more contention-ready roster or a more analytics-driven organization. If AJ had his sights set on greater influence than merely managing a clubhouse and lineup card, it seems as though he’s found it in Detroit.