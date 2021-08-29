Athletics' Tony Kemp: Produces in return to No. 9 hole
Kemp went 2-for-3 with an RBI single and a double in a win over the Yankees on Saturday. After operating out of the leadoff spot Saturday, Kemp was bumped down to the opposite end of the lineup while Josh Harrison got a crack at the top of the order. Kemp proceeded to generate the only multi-hit effort of the contest for Oakland, his second consecutive such tally. The veteran owns a serviceable .257 average on the season, but his .372 on-base percentage is elite.www.cbssports.com
