Angels' Alex Cobb: Hopeful for return

Hyde has missed practice the past two days due to a personal matter, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports. While we assume the veteran has an important issue where he's needed, the timing is at least decent given the extra week this season between the final preseason game and Week 1. There's been no indication Hyde will be away from the team longer than a few days, so for now we're assuming he'll be manning his starting safety spot against the Steelers on Sept. 12.