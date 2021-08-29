Angels' Alex Cobb: Hopeful for return
Cobb (wrist) threw a light bullpen session Wednesday, per MLB.com. Initial tests revealed no structural damage to Cobb's right (pitching) wrist, but his recovery has been much slower than expected. The veteran hurler's last game action took place July 23, so he'll likely need considerable time to ramp back into shape before a potential return. Cobb has indicated that he is hopeful he can make it back before the end of the campaign.www.cbssports.com
