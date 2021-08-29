Cancel
Mariners' Jake Bauers: Slides into large-side platoon role

 4 days ago

Bauers will start in left field and bat ninth Sunday against the Royals. After Jake Fraley (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday, Bauers appears set to fill the large side of a platoon in left field with Dylan Moore. Since being acquired via trade from Cleveland on June 10, Bauers has hit .253 with one home run, 10 RBI, 15 runs and four stolen bases in 52 games.

