Marlins' Trevor Rogers: Completes second rehab start
Rogers (personal) completed his second rehab start with Low-A Jupiter on Sunday and threw 71 pitches over five innings, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Rogers has been sidelined since late July due to a family medical situation, but he may be able to rejoin Miami's starting rotation this week. The left-hander was only expected to require two rehab starts in the minors, and if he remains on a five-day pitching schedule, he could pitch Friday against the Phillies. The fact he reached 71 pitches in Sunday's outing will likely mean he won't face significant workload limitations in his first start back.www.cbssports.com
