Marlins' Trevor Rogers: Completes second rehab start

Kluber (shoulder) tossed three-plus innings for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday, allowing three runs on two hits and two walks while striking out four. It wasn't a dominant performance by any means, but Kluber showed improvement after allowing five runs across 1.1 innings in his first rehab appearance last week. He also upped his pitch count from 45 to 56 on Tuesday while reportedly looking good with his curveball, per Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger. The veteran right-hander is likely to make at least one more minor-league rehab start and could return to the Yankees by the end of the month if that goes well.