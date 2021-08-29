Mariners' Kyle Seager: Rejoins lineup
Seager (back) will start at third base and bat third Sunday against the Royals. Seager sat out Saturday's 4-2 loss with back tightness, but the Mariners never seemed concerned that the issue would result in him missing additional action. Assuming Seager comes out of Sunday's series finale without any setbacks, fantasy managers can probably feel comfortable with keeping him in lineups ahead of the Mariners' upcoming six-game week.www.cbssports.com
