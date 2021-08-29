Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mariners' Kyle Seager: Rejoins lineup

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeager (back) will start at third base and bat third Sunday against the Royals. Seager sat out Saturday's 4-2 loss with back tightness, but the Mariners never seemed concerned that the issue would result in him missing additional action. Assuming Seager comes out of Sunday's series finale without any setbacks, fantasy managers can probably feel comfortable with keeping him in lineups ahead of the Mariners' upcoming six-game week.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Seager
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#Series Finale#Fantasy#Royals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
BaseballLookout Landing

Mariners affiliate catch-up: the Modesto Nuts

With just about a month left of the minor-league season, we’re checking in with all the various Mariners minor-league affiliates to see who is where and how they’re doing. This series started off with the Arkansas Travelers, at one time the least prospect-laden affiliate in the system and now the most. Arkansas has moved back into a tie with the Tulsa Drillers (LAD) for second place in the division, but head into a tough series with the division leaders this week while Tulsa gets a chance to beat up on the weakest team in the league. From there we moved over to the affiliates’ best chance at a playoff team, the Everett AquaSox. The Frogs continue to cling to their half-game advantage over the Eugene Emeralds (SFG) despite dropping a series to Spokane, thanks to Eugene laying an egg against the league’s worst team in their own series; the AquaSox will move on to play the Canadians while the Emeralds have to contend with the Hillsboro Hops. You can read more here.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

The Seattle Mariners need a new order to their lineups

There has been a lot of talk amongst Mariners fans lately about the order of the team’s lineup. Most fans love Servais and were happy with his extension. Honestly, it doesn’t seem like there is a ton to reasonably complain about with him, which is why it feels so many are focusing on lineup construction.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Kyle Seager sets a new career high with 31 home runs

I decided to save this for its own separate article because it is that important. Sure, I could’ve talked about it in the series recap, but left that as an admiration/disgust article towards Salvador Perez. That guy is awesome. Just, I’m glad you’re gone and do it somewhere else, please. This is solely about Kyle Seager, and how he set a career-high with 31 home runs, and he’s done it with 31 games left in the season.
BaseballCBS Sports

Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Not in Friday's lineup

Raleigh isn't starting Friday's game against the Royals. Raleigh went 1-for-4 with a double and two strikeouts in Thursday's contest, but he'll retreat to the bench for the second time in the last three games. Tom Murphy will start at catcher and bat seventh.
MLBchatsports.com

Astros: Kyle Seager haunts Houston again with late homer

The Astros lead disappeared late, as Kyle Seager also added to the Mariners’ cause. From a blown call by home plate umpire Brian Gorman to the Houston Astros not capitalizing with the bases loaded, the Seattle Mariners struck an extra-inning win over the AL West leaders to close out the series.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Kyle Seager and his worst enemy: Facing the Shift

For the better part of his career, Mariners fans were all happy about Kyle Seager. Through his first six full seasons, he was a .264/.333/.450 hitter. He averaged 25 HR and 85 RBI a year, while playing solid defense (1.1 dWar per year average), and even earning a Gold Glove in 2014 in his lone All-Star season.
MLBSeattle Times

Kyle Seager’s home run helps Mariners avoid four-game sweep by Royals

With their postseason hopes taking a painful combination of body blows and haymakers over the past three days, most of them coming from the bat of Salvador Perez, the Mariners came into Sunday’s game needing a victory to stop their slide from relevance. In their time of desperation, the one...
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Luis Torrens: Not in lineup Tuesday

Torrens is not in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Astros. Torrens is in the midst of a strong seven-game stretch at the plate in which he's gone 8-for-25 with four doubles, seven RBI, four walks and one run scored. He'll get a breather Tuesday as Mitch Haniger shifts to DH.
MLBMyNorthwest.com

Gonzales, Seager lead Mariners to 4-3 win over Royals to avoid sweep

SEATTLE (AP) — Salvador Perez homered for the fifth consecutive game, but Kyle Seager connected for a two-run drive to help the Seattle Mariners beat the Kansas City Royals 4-3 on Sunday. Mariners 4, Royals 3: Box score. Seager hit his career-high 31st homer in the seventh inning, lifting the...
MLBnumberfire.com

Seattle's Kyle Seager receives a breather on Saturday

Seattle Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager is not starting in Saturday's contest against the Kansas City Royals. Seager will be left out of Seattle's lineup with Abraham Toro at third, Tom Murphy handling designated hitting duties, and Cal Raleigh behind the plate. Per Baseball Savant on 354 batted balls this...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

UNC Baseball: Kyle Seager hits career-best 31st home run

The former UNC baseball standout has set a new personal career high for home runs in a single season. Kyle Seager has been around Major League Baseball for quite some time now. In fact, the former UNC baseball standout recently accrued 10 years of MLB service time, a feat that is definitely not easy to accomplish.
MLBSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Gilbert expected to start for the Mariners against the Astros

Houston Astros (78-54, first in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (71-62, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Jake Odorizzi (6-6, 4.47 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 75 strikeouts) Mariners: Logan Gilbert (5-5, 5.44 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 97 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners +122, Astros -140; over/under is 8 1/2...
MLBLookout Landing

Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/3/21: Kyle Seager, Julio Rodriguez, and Brad Hand

Congrats to the Arkansas Travelers on their combined no hitter and 6-0 win last night!. Ridiculous pitching by Matt Brash through the first six before Nate Fisher and Dayeison Arias helped seal the deal. Corey Brock at The Athletic tackles seven questions that the Mariners need to answer as they...
MLBbeaconjournal.com

Amed Rosario's inside-the-park home run: See the video

Amed Rosario notched his ninth and 10th home runs of the season Tuesday night against the Kansas City Royals — only this time, he had to run around the bases a little faster for one of them. Rosario recorded Cleveland's first inside-the-park home run since 2018 in the first inning,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy