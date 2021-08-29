Cancel
MLB

Athletics' Chad Pinder: Snaps slump in win

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Pinder drew the start in right field in a win over the Yankees on Saturday and went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run. The two-bagger eventually led to Pinder scoring the first run of the game off a Tony Kemp single, and it also snapped the stretch of 10 consecutive plate appearances the utilityman had gone hitless in over his first five games back from the injured list. Pinder's starting opportunities have been few and far between since his return, but Stephen Piscotty's season-ending wrist injury could serve to open up additional outfield opportunities the rest of the way.

Chad Pinder
Stephen Piscotty
#Athletics#Yankees#Injured List#Utilityman
