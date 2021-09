Washington Football Team quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has started for eight different NFL teams during his 16-season career — the most of any quarterback. In 2020, he started in seven games for the Dolphins, preparing the way for the team’s No. 5 overall 2020 NFL Draft pick Tua Tagovailoa to take over. Can Fitzpatrick elevate a Washington passing game in need of dependable quarterback play and be of value at his current ADP and fantasy football outlook?