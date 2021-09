We catch up with the series' chief championship officer as he prepares for the most extreme round of the electric off-road series. It’s the 12th largest country in the world, 80% covered by a (shrinking) ice cap, and also one of the hardest places on the planet to get to. There are no direct UK flights to Nuuk, Greenland’s capital and home to about a third of the country’s sparse population of around 56,000. Instead, most people go via Iceland, its better-known neighbour.