Ed Asner, acclaimed 'Mary Tyler Moore Show' actor, dies at 91

By Todd Leopold
CNN
 4 days ago
(CNN) — Ed Asner, who rose to fame as the crusty but lovable newsman Lou Grant on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," died Sunday morning, his publicist confirmed to CNN. He was 91. Asner was was surrounded by family in Los Angeles, publicist Charles Sherman said. The news was also...

