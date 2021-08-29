Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Local leaders are urging people to request refunds for donations made to former Governor Andrew Cuomo’s campaign

Posted by 
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0meC0a_0bgYpFoQ00

Senator Liz Krueger is urging anyone that donated to former Governor Andrew Cuomo request a refund for what they contributed, and called on Cuomo to close down his campaign account.

Cuomo’s campaign fund currently holds $18 million dollars for what was supposed to be his fourth term.

Former top aide, Melissa DeRosa, says he does not plan to seek reelection next year.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

Comments / 21

FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
iPad
Related
Politicscheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Is New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul Nancy Pelosi’s Stepsister?

A post shared on Facebook claims New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s stepsister. There is no evidence that Pelosi and Hochul are stepsisters. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Aug. 10 that he would be resigning after New York Attorney General Letitia James’ report found he had sexually harassed 11 women, the Associated Press reported. Hochul will take Cuomo’s place on Aug. 24, becoming the first woman to serve as governor of New York, according to The New York Times.
PoliticsRadar Online.com

Andrew Cuomo's Ex-Girlfriend Sandra Lee Allegedly Furious With Disgraced New York Governor For Taking Credit For Her Work During Resignation

Andrew Cuomo’s longtime ex-girlfriend Sandra Lee is not pleased with the disgraced New York Governor citing work she pushed him to do as part of his resignation speech. Insiders spoke to the New York Post about Sandra being upset with Cuomo’s farewell address. Article continues below advertisement. During the awkward...
Politicsnickiswift.com

The Truth About Chris Cuomo's Relationship With His Brother Andrew

Andrew Cuomo has always had a very close relationship with his little brother, Chris Cuomo. As a matter of fact, the Governor of New York was more like a father figure towards him, especially after the death of their own father, former Governor Mario Cuomo. The two brothers have always been supportive of one another, both in their personal and professional lives.
PetsPosted by
Hudson Valley Post

Did Cuomo Really Leave His Dog at the Governor’s Mansion?

Former Governor Andrew Cuomo is in the dog house. Is there not enough room for two?. It's hard to believe but Andrew Cuomo is no longer the Governor of New York State. His last day in office was yesterday and his Lieutenant Governor, Kathy Hochul was sworn into office as the 57th and the first female governor of the state.
PetsPosted by
Fox News

Staffers say Cuomo’s dog has as much bite as former governor

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s pooch, Captain, apparently behaves like a junkyard dog, too. People who worked for disgraced Cuomo traded horror stories about the ex-governor’s dog as The Post spotted maintenance workers Tuesday moving Captain’s dog house out from the backyard of the executive mansion. Interactions with the dog, a northern...
Healthlampasasdispatchrecord.com

Gov. Cuomo’s last act of treachery

Disgraced Andrew Cuomo abandoned the New York governor’s mansion last week, leaving nearly 15,000 dead nursing home residents in his wake as a result of a catastrophic executive order forcing their facilities to take in COVID-19-infected patients. He also left behind a bevy of female underlings with a mountain of sordid sexual harassment allegations. And, reportedly, Cuomo also ditched his poor…
New York City, NYaudacy.com

Andrew Cuomo holed-up in Hamptons at buddy's house: report

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Where in the world is Andrew Cuomo?. Holed up in he Hamptons, at the Southampton home of one of his buddies, according to a report. The former governor -- who left office last week after a damaging report from Attorney General Letitia James' office found he indeed sexually harassed multiple women -- is staying at the home of Dr. Jeffrey A. Sachs, according to the New York Post, citing multiple sources.
Politicsnickiswift.com

The Reason Andrew Cuomo Got His Emmy Taken Away

The same day former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo officially stepped down from his duties over sexual harassment allegations, it seems the death knell was sounded not once, but twice, after the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences formally stripped him of his Emmy. According to a report by the New York Post, the award was rescinded due to the overwhelming backlash the career politician received after the publication of a report issued by the state attorney general's office, which stated that upon a thorough investigation, they had found that Cuomo had conclusively sexually harassed at least 11 women, many of whom at one point or another were under his employ.
Albany, NYHornell Evening Tribune

'Vaxed': NY Gov. Kathy Hochul's necklace sends a message on COVID vaccines

ALBANY – The gold-colored pendant hanging from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's neck on Thursday was intended to send a message. As she introduced her pick for lieutenant governor, Hochul wore a nameplate necklace with a single word: "Vaxed." Hochul was sworn in as governor Tuesday following former Gov. Andrew...

Comments / 0

Community Policy