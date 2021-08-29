Local leaders are urging people to request refunds for donations made to former Governor Andrew Cuomo’s campaign

Senator Liz Krueger is urging anyone that donated to former Governor Andrew Cuomo request a refund for what they contributed, and called on Cuomo to close down his campaign account.

Cuomo’s campaign fund currently holds $18 million dollars for what was supposed to be his fourth term.

Former top aide, Melissa DeRosa, says he does not plan to seek reelection next year.

