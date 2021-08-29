Executive Director of Cayuga Strategic Solutions announces resignation, search to fill position begins
Executive Director of Cayuga Strategic Solutions, Tracy Verrier, is resigning from her position to pursue a new opportunity.
Verrier will be a Senior Analyst with MRB Group, a service firm that provides architecture, engineering and local government services.
Amy Fuller will be the Interim Director of the Cayuga County Chamber.
Verrier will be done on Sept. 10 and the search for a new Executive Director will begin immediately.
