Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

Executive Director of Cayuga Strategic Solutions announces resignation, search to fill position begins

Posted by 
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mfn50_0bgYpEvh00

Executive Director of Cayuga Strategic Solutions, Tracy Verrier, is resigning from her position to pursue a new opportunity.

Verrier will be a Senior Analyst with MRB Group, a service firm that provides architecture, engineering and local government services.

Amy Fuller will be the Interim Director of the Cayuga County Chamber.

Verrier will be done on Sept. 10 and the search for a new Executive Director will begin immediately.

Comments / 0

FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Fuller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mrb Group#The Cayuga County Chamber
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
JobsPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Lockheed Martin is hiring for over 100 new positions

Lockheed Martin is looking to fill over 100 vacancies in the next 3-6 months. Positions include systems engineering and software engineering, with many others as well. Lockheed Martin is looking for people with experience in many different things including mechanical engineering or game design. Positions are located throughout Syracuse with...
Cayuga, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Cayuga Nation claims Seneca County is engaging with a “criminal enterprise” through Gayogo̱hó꞉nǫʼ after sending new letter

The Cayuga Nation has broken its silence following the sending of a letter to the U.S. Department of Interior and Bureau of Indian Affairs, calling Seneca County’s engagement with the “criminal enterprise” of the Gayogo̱hó꞉nǫʼ as “disingenuous.”. “The county’s engagement with this criminal enterprise—who do not speak for the Cayuga...

Comments / 0

Community Policy