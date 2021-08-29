Preservation Association of Central New York is looking for nominees for this year’s award ceremony

Nominations are currently being accepted by the Preservation Association of Central New York for its awards ceremony.

The deadline is Sept. 24 and the virtual award ceremony will be Oct. 27 at 6 p.m.

The award is for owners, builders, artisans, designers, educators and activists that work hard to protect the Cayuga, Madison, Onondaga, Oswego and Cortland county historic resources.

Anyone in those areas is eligible for nomination.

Nomination forms can be found at pacny.net and emailed to [email protected]

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)