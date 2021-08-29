Cancel
Cayuga, NY

Preservation Association of Central New York is looking for nominees for this year’s award ceremony

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 4 days ago
Nominations are currently being accepted by the Preservation Association of Central New York for its awards ceremony.

The deadline is Sept. 24 and the virtual award ceremony will be Oct. 27 at 6 p.m.

The award is for owners, builders, artisans, designers, educators and activists that work hard to protect the Cayuga, Madison, Onondaga, Oswego and Cortland county historic resources.

Anyone in those areas is eligible for nomination.

Nomination forms can be found at pacny.net and emailed to [email protected]

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

