Auburn, NY

King Ferry native introduced as Auburn City’s ambulance director

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 4 days ago
Auburn can no longer rely on nearby ambulance services due to wait times taking as long as half an hour, among other issues.

During Thursday’s City Council meeting, Auburn City Manager Dygert introduced the new ambulance service director.

Kezia Sullivan of King Ferry will be stepping up and bringing with her plenty of experience.

Interviews for paramedics and EMTs will start this week.

