Tallahassee, FL

Department of Corrections trainee killed during firearms training

By Associated Press
Posted by 
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida Department of Corrections trainee was killed on Thursday during firearms training.

Officials said it was an accidental shooting.

Trainee Whitney Cloud had been with the agency since June, according to the Department of Corrections’ statement, released on Saturday.

She was assigned to the Jefferson Correctional Institution and was training at Wakulla Correctional Institution in Crawfordville, as reported by the AP.

No one else was hurt during the incident.

“We are absolutely devastated by the loss of Officer Whitney Cloud,” said Corrections Secretary Mark Inch. “As a newly hired officer trainee, Officer Cloud vowed to make a difference in the lives of others and protect her community. We are immensely saddened by this unexpected tragedy.”

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

