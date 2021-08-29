Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: 3,963 new cases, 34 hospitalizations

By NBC4 Staff
27 First News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. As of Sunday, August 29, a total of 1,211,895 (+3,963) cases has been reported since the start of the pandemic, leading to 65,349 (+34) hospitalizations and 8,788 (+4) ICU admissions. A total of 6,055,514 Ohioans — 51.80% of the state’s population — has started the vaccination process. That’s an increase of 8,032 from the previous day.

www.wkbn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wcmh#Ohioans#The Department Of Health#Odh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

Biden launches federal effort to respond to Texas law as he faces pressure to protect abortion

(CNN) — A new Texas law that effectively bans most abortions prompted President Joe Biden on Wednesday to use a word he'd entirely avoided as president: "Abortion." The absence of the word in Biden's public remarks and statements has frustrated activists, who say it reflects an issue that fell off the priority list even as women's right to an abortion comes under threat in states across the Midwest and South.

Comments / 0

Community Policy