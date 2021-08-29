Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: 3,963 new cases, 34 hospitalizations
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. As of Sunday, August 29, a total of 1,211,895 (+3,963) cases has been reported since the start of the pandemic, leading to 65,349 (+34) hospitalizations and 8,788 (+4) ICU admissions. A total of 6,055,514 Ohioans — 51.80% of the state’s population — has started the vaccination process. That’s an increase of 8,032 from the previous day.www.wkbn.com
