Monterey, CA

Gubernatorial candidates debate at Window on the Bay

By Stephanie Aceves
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 4 days ago
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) Three gubernatorial candidates who are running against Governor Gavin Newsom in the upcoming recall election will debate at Window on the Bay Sunday afternoon.

The debate will take place between 1:00 and 4:00 p.m.

Over 40 candidates in California are in the running to become the next Governor. KION had the opportunity to speak with one of them, Chauncey "Slim" Killens, a retired correctional officer who describes himself as the "People's Governor."

"Lately, as I've seen the country, the state, and the country move so far off the wall, I said I have a responsibility as an adult to at least attempt to try and stand up and fight for the rights of the citizens," said Killens.

Killens platform is defending our faith, our families and our freedoms.

Some of the issues he supports includes traditional family values, end of sanctuary cities, All Lives Matter, supporting police, among other issues .

Currently, much of the Western half of the nation is experiencing a drought which is affecting water supply and could affect Ag industries on the Central Coast but Killens says there's a solution to this problem.

"We can build silos to collect rainwater, we can create aqueducts. I think we have over 100 dams in California. Why can't we tap into that, technology that we have and build underground or on the surface, aqueducts or pipelines so that will provide jobs for people," said Killens.

Chauncey "Slim" Killens, Diego Martinez, and Daniel Mercuri will participate. Killens discussed his platform at a debate in Monterey, Sunday. All three disagree with the way the state has been run by Newsom disagreeing with mask and vaccine mandates.

"All of those regulations and mandates are going to go away by first and foremost by firing our health director, the California health director," said Daniel Mercuri.

"We all stand for the same thing, we're all pro-life, pro-business, education," said Diego Martinez.

The deadline for mail-in ballot or in-person voting is September 14th.

The post Gubernatorial candidates debate at Window on the Bay appeared first on KION546 .

