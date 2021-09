A big aspect of the New Jersey Jackals joining the Frontier League is the team getting the opportunity to play other independent league baseball teams they've never faced before. One of those teams is the Florence Y'alls, as they came to Yogi Berra Stadium as the Jackals first and only out-of-conference opponents this season for three games. However, due to inclement weather, including the landfall of Hurricane Henri, the two teams would only manage to play two games with both teams splitting.