Military

National Guard prepped and ready

KATC News
KATC News
 4 days ago
The Louisiana National Guard is prepared and positioned in potentially affected areas for emergency operations ahead of Hurricane Ida, officials say.

"Louisiana’s Guardsmen are trained, remain ready and are fully equipped to stand up at any moment to protect lives and property, maintain communications, and ensure the continuity of operations and government," a release states.

According to the release, more than 4,900 Louisiana Guardsmen have been activated in support of current operations. In addition to 195 high-water vehicles and 73 rescue boats prepped and staged across south Louisiana, the LANG has 34 helicopters ready to support search and rescue, evacuation and recon missions as needed.

To help better assist coordination efforts at the local level, the LANG will have liaison officer teams in 23 parishes today and is prepared to support in other parishes as requested, the release states.

The Regional Staging Area in Tangipahoa Parish has trucks and trailers ready to deliver food and water to affected citizens after the storm has passed. Additionally, the LANG has staged engineer work teams in three parishes to assist with assessing potentially compromised infrastructure and post-storm debris removal and route clearance, if needed.

Here are some photos courtesy of LANG:

