Autauga County, AL

Special Weather Statement issued for Autauga by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-30 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-29 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Autauga Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Autauga County through 230 PM CDT At 158 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Benton to near Prattville. Movement was northwest at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Prattville, Autaugaville, Billingsley, Booth, Mulberry, Marbury, Vida Junction, Autauga County Airport, Dawson Mill and New Prospect. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

