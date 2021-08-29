Cancel
NFL

Report: Vikings TE Irv Smith Jr. to have meniscus surgery

By Field Level Media
northwestgeorgianews.com
 4 days ago

Minnesota Vikings starting tight end Irv Smith Jr. needs knee surgery and will miss the start of the season, NFL Network reported Sunday. The report said there is no timetable on a return date for Smith, who has a meniscus injury. Smith, 23, caught both of his targets for 39...

