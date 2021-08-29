Missouri nursing home workers lag far behind in vaccinations

As the delta variant continues to ravage parts of the state, Jackson County and the city of St. Louis have moved to extend mask mandates — covering sizable swaths of Missouri’s two largest metro areas. Those decisions come amid pushback to mask mandates in schools and businesses. In Kansas City’s Northland, a new group formed by parents is suing several school districts and municipalities for their mask orders. Controversy is in the air elsewhere in Kansas City, too. A bid put together by a number of high-profile local businesses to provide food and drinks at the new Kansas City International Airport has been eliminated from contention for the contract. The city has selected a winner, but it has yet to disclose additional information, causing some to call for more transparency around the process. And, as more health care systems across the state move to require employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, Missouri still ranks near the bottom of states for vaccination rates in nursing homes. With only 48% of employees vaccinated, Missouri has the third-worst rate in the nation, prompting worry among nursing home residents.