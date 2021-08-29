SONIC Drive-In Adds Wine-Inspired Slushies to Its Menu
There’s still a handful of weeks of Summer left to go, and while the warm weather season is still here, SONIC Drive-In is enhancing its menu with a batch of thirst-quenching beverages: wine-inspired slushies. The trio of new Uncorked Slushes include “Strawberry Frosé”, “Red Berry Sangria” and “Peach Bellini”, all of which are bereft of any alcohol content, but aim to mimic the refreshing taste of scorching weather bar favorites.hypebeast.com
Comments / 0