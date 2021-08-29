SONIC Drive-In Adds Wine-Inspired Slushies to Its Menu

As the leaves begin to change colors, the pumpkin spice flavors are not the only favorite fall foods returning to store shelves. Always a Costco favorite, its massive chicken pot pie has been spotted in one of the warehouses. Posted by the TikTok account, @costcohotfinds, a video shows that the fan-favorite is back. The 5-and-a-half-pound pot pie was priced at $3.99 a pound. But the per-pound price might vary by location, as the cost of items changes across Costcos (via the Costco website). Regardless of the potential difference in cost, given the size, this offering looks like it could easily feed a family for under $25.