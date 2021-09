While the AMD Ryzen platform has proven to be exceptionally popular with consumers since its original 1st-gen release back in 2017, there has been one notable issue with the vast majority of the mainstream desktop processors. Namely, that very few have come with an integrated graphics adaptor. – What does this mean? Well, in a nutshell, you have largely been required to have a separate dedicated graphics card to get some kind of display output. Something which, incidentally, has been one of the few advantages offered on the Intel platform with practically all of their processors offering this as ‘standard’. – No, the graphics solution isn’t exactly potent, but it’s enough to get an image displayed on a monitor!