Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

Motorcycle passenger killed in Denver hit-and-run crash

By Robert Garrison
Posted by 
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jmDnE_0bgYn4yQ00

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle that occurred early Sunday morning. The driver of the vehicle took off after the crash.

It happened on East Evans Avenue at South Williams Street, about a block west of the University of Denver campus, according to a tweet from the Denver Police Department.

The crash between the vehicle and the motorcycle resulted in the death of a woman, a passenger on the motorcycle, and serious injuries to the motorcycle driver, an adult male.

The driver of the vehicle, which police have not released a description of, left the scene of the crash, police said.

The identity of the deceased victim has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

This was the third fatal crash involving a motorcycle in Denver this weekend. Two separate fatal motorcycle crashes occurred in the city Friday night.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Traffic
Denver, CO
Accidents
Local
Colorado Accidents
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Crime Stoppers#Traffic Accident#The University Of Denver
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
Related
Aurora, COPosted by
Denver7 News KMGH

Elijah McClain Indictments: A 360 In-Depth look

A state grand jury returned a 32-count indictment against the three officers and two paramedics involved in the August 2019 death of Elijah McClain in Aurora, including manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide, among other charges, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser announced Wednesday. Denver7 takes a 360 In-Depth look at how the day unfolded.

Comments / 0

Community Policy