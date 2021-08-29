Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind Manga is Refreshing

By Jenni Lada
Siliconera
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is the sort of series where the characters, their motivations, their Stand abilities, and the conflicts that arise from all of them coming together make for compelling storylines. The JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 5: Golden Wind manga, with new hero Giorno Giovanna as the latest “JoJo,” is no exception. And with the first volume, we get to see how effective Hirohiko Araki is at quickly getting people invested in a character and story.

www.siliconera.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jojo
Person
Hirohiko Araki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manga#Viz Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
Related
ComicsAnime News Network

Tasuku Karasuma's No Guns Life Manga Ends on September 18

Hard-boiled noir manga launched in 2014, inspired 2019 TV anime. Karasuma previously announced in April that the manga will end in its 13th volume. Viz Media licensed the manga and shipped the 10th volume on May 18. The company describes the story:. With no memory of his previous life—or who...
TV SeriesComicBook

JoJo Bizarre Adventure: JoJolion Introduces Surprising Character's Return

As most fans of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure know, the stories of Steelball Run and JoJolion take place in a new reality from the one that was featured in the earlier parts of the series, but the final chapter of the eighth part of the franchise revealed that one of the characters we came to know was in fact an alternate take on a fan favorite. With the story of Josuke Higashikita coming to an end, Hirohiko Araki announced that the story would be continuing not just with a new spin-off series, but with a ninth part under the running title JoJo Lands.
ComicsComicBook

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Creator Began Work on Part Nine Over 15 Years Ago

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is one of the biggest franchises in anime, and it has a lot going on right now. The show is ready to take on Jolyne soon when Stone Ocean debuts its adaptation. As for the manga, it turns out a ninth part is in the works, and that means creator Hirohiko Araki is staying busy. But as it turns out, the artist has been working on this new story for a long time.
ComicsComicBook

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Creator Riles Fandom with New Photoshoot

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure first began in the pages of its manga which was released in 1987, continuing for decades to follow the journey of the Joestars with creator Hirohiko Araki at the helm. Though the series began quite some time ago, you would hardly guess it from Araki's appearance, with many fans believing that the mangaka hasn't aged over the course of the series, with a new interview including a photoshoot of the manga creator that has fans talking about Hirohiko's appearance along with the general factoids that the mangaka had discussed.
ComicsAnime News Network

Yashahime Anime Gets Manga by Zettai Karen Children's Takashi Shiina

The official website for the Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon (Han'yō no Yasha Hime) anime spinoff of Rumiko Takahashi's Inuyasha series announced on Friday that the anime is inspiring a manga adaptation by Zettai Karen Children manga creator Takashi Shiina. The manga will launch in the November issue of Shogakukan's Shōnen Sunday S magazine on September 25. Shiina drew the illustration below to celebrate the announcement, which brings together the sister protagonists of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon and the protagonists of Shiina's own Zettai Karen Children.
ComicsCollider

'Marvel Meow': New Manga Follows the Adventures of Captain Marvel's Pet Flerkin Chewie

Marvel has focused its stories on animals plenty of times in the past — Lucky the Pizza Dog, Squirrel Girl’s many sidekicks, even Howard the Duck — and now, they’re shifting their focus to cats. Well, one cat in particular: Chewie, the mascot for Marvel Meow, a collection of manga variant covers and comic strips gathered in one volume to celebrate Carol Danvers’ beloved pet, out in stores on October 12.
ComicsComicBook

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Walks On The Wild Side With Fem Rohan

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure recently announced that the sixth part of the anime series, Stone Ocean, would be dropping later this year on Netflix, with the manga continuing with a new spin-off series and part nine of the franchise that is tentatively titled "JoJo Lands," but there is one spin-off that has managed to carve out a place for itself among the story of the Joestars. Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan follows the story of the mangaka first introduced in the fourth part of the series, Diamond Is Unbreakable, and one cosplayer has given a fresh take on the wielder of Heaven's Door.
ComicsAnime News Network

Santa Inoue's Zange Manga Gets 2nd Season

The seventh and final chapter of the "first season" also debuted on Tuesday. The manga launched in Akita Shoten's Young Champion magazine on March 9. The "psycho suspense" manga follows a very normal family embroiled in "overwhelming" violence. Inoue's other manga include Tokyo Tribe, Tokyo Tribe 2, Tokyo Tribe 3,...
ComicsComicBook

Bleach Cosplay Gives Shinigami Fans A New Take On Urahara

Bleach recently made a big return in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump, telling the story of Ichigo Kurosaki and his fellow members of the Soul Society years following the conclusion of the original manga. Though there has yet to be confirmation that Tite Kubo is planning to fully dive back into the popular Shonen world, it seems all but assured that we haven't seen the end of Bleach by a long shot, with one Cosplayer deciding to give us a new take on the shopkeep known as Urahara who had a major influence on the franchise.
ComicsAnime News Network

Funimation to Stream Mieruko-chan Horror Comedy TV Anime

The anime will premiere on October 3 and will air on AT-X, Tokyo MX, KBS Kyoto, Sun TV, and BS-NTV. The show stars Sora Amamiya as Miko Yotsuya, Kaede Hondo as Hana Yurikawa, and Ayane Sakura as Yulia Nikaidō. Yen Press publishes the manga in English, and it describes the...
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Is Topping Manga's Domestic Sales List

My Hero Academia has taken over the world of anime and manga with both its printed story and its animated series over the years since it first debuted in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014, and it seems that the Shonen series created by Kohei Horikoshi has managed to find a foothold for the top spot in North America. With the fifth season of My Hero Academia's anime venturing through the My Villain Academia Arc and the manga series exploring the "Final Act," of the series, the adventures of Class 1-A look like they'll continue their meteoric rise.
ComicsAnime News Network

Komi Can't Communicate Anime Casts Kenji Akabane, Yuga Sato, Kensho Ono

The official website for the television anime of Tomohito Oda's Komi Can't Communicate (Comi-san wa Comyushō desu.) manga revealed three more cast members on Wednesday. The newly announced cast members are:. Kenji Akabane as Shigeo Chiarai, a boy with brown hair and a friendly aura. He is a flashy type...
ComicsAnime News Network

JO1 Group Performs New Ending Theme for Boruto Anime

Song from 11-member "global boys group" debuts in anime on October 10. CHICO with Honeyworks (Edens Zero, Gintama, After the Rain) is performing the current opening theme song and PELICAN FANCLUB (Dr. Stone, Fire Force season 2) is performing the current ending theme song. Both theme songs premiered in July.
ComicsAnime News Network

Taisho Otome Fairy Tale Anime's 3rd Promo Video Reveals GARNiDELiA's Opening Theme

The official website for Taisho Otome Fairy Tale, the television anime of Sana Kirioka's Taisho Otome Otogi Banashi manga, began streaming a third promotional video for the series on Wednesday. The video reveals and previews GARNiDELiA's opening theme song "Otome no Kokoroe" (A Girl's Knowledge). The video also reveals that the anime will premiere on October 8.
ComicsComicBook

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Comes to Life in High-Fashion Photoshoot

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is one of the biggest series in anime these days, and it is enjoying the clout. After living in the shadows for some years, the underrated hit flew into the public eye several years ago, and its popularity has only rocketed since. Now, it seems some of the most popular characters in JoJo are being honored, and it comes at the hands of high fashion.
ComicsAnime News Network

One Piece Manga Creator Eiichiro Oda: The Story Is in the Final Stage

Manga volume 100 launched on Friday with net special featuring astronaut live from ISS. A newspaper advertisement commemorating the 100th compiled book volume of Eiichiro Oda's One Piece manga appeared in the Asahi Shimbun, Yomiuri Shimbun, and Mainichi Shimbun on Friday, and it included a photo of Oda drawing at his workshop with the words, "The story is in the final stage."

Comments / 0

Community Policy