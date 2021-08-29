JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind Manga is Refreshing

As most fans of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure know, the stories of Steelball Run and JoJolion take place in a new reality from the one that was featured in the earlier parts of the series, but the final chapter of the eighth part of the franchise revealed that one of the characters we came to know was in fact an alternate take on a fan favorite. With the story of Josuke Higashikita coming to an end, Hirohiko Araki announced that the story would be continuing not just with a new spin-off series, but with a ninth part under the running title JoJo Lands.