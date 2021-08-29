JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind Manga is Refreshing
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is the sort of series where the characters, their motivations, their Stand abilities, and the conflicts that arise from all of them coming together make for compelling storylines. The JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 5: Golden Wind manga, with new hero Giorno Giovanna as the latest “JoJo,” is no exception. And with the first volume, we get to see how effective Hirohiko Araki is at quickly getting people invested in a character and story.www.siliconera.com
Comments / 0