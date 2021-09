Lewis Hamilton finished fastest in a heavily disrupted opening practice session for the Dutch Grand Prix.On Formula One’s return to Zandvoort following a 36-year absence, the one-hour action was suspended for 35 minutes after Sebastian Vettel’s engine blew up at the first corner.The four-time world champion played the role of fireman as he helped the marshals put out the flames and FIA race director Michael Masi deployed the red flags.But with Vettel’s Aston Martin showing as electrically live, it took more than half the session for his stricken car to be towed back to the pits.The significant delay is a...