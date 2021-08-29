Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

Missouri nursing home workers lag far behind in vaccinations

By Associated Press
Posted by 
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e9TmA_0bgYn0RW00

Officials face a tall order to get all Missouri nursing home workers vaccinated because fewer than half of them have received the shots.

By that metric, Missouri's 48% ranks third-lowest in the nation, trailed only by Florida and Louisiana, both at 47%. Hawaii leads the states, at 89%.

But at the same time, some 82% of Missouri's nursing home residents have been vaccinated, which is just behind the national average of 83%.

That worries residents like Michael Williams, who has diabetes and is on kidney dialysis at the Crestwood Health Care Center in St. Louis.

"It's fine if they (staff) don't want to take it, but then don't work around us. We all have underlying conditions here," Williams said. "They are out in the casino, and they are rolling the dice, but the sad thing about it is, it's other people's lives they are playing with."

Some workers have already quit rather than face a mandate. Earlier this month, the Biden administration said it would require nursing home staff be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition for those facilities to continue receiving Medicare and Medicaid payments - revenue nearly all skilled nursing facilities depend on. But details of that plan still haven't been released.

Joseph Shafer is the chief operating officer for Prime Healthcare Management, which operates seven nursing homes across outstate Missouri. Two have among the lowest vaccination rates in the state: Georgian Gardens in Potosi and Buffalo Prairie Center in Buffalo, both with 11% of staff vaccinated.

Among all seven facilities, the average staff vaccination rate is 35%, Shafer said. The resident rate is 87%.

Data analyzed by the Post-Dispatch shows 20 facilities statewide have staff vaccination rates of 20% or less as of Aug. 15. The analysis excluded 47 facilities - out of 515 that reported that week - for concerns about data quality.

Several nursing homes with the lowest rates did not return calls from the Post-Dispatch. Even one with a near 100% rate did not want to comment about the facility's success because of strong anti-vaccine sentiment.

Since Biden's announcement, Shafer said he's already had a handful of employees quit and others threaten to quit.

"They are just not even going to deal with it. They said, 'I quit. I'm going to work at the grocery store' - including managers. It's all levels," he said.

Shafer and other administrators also fear that singling out skilled nursing facilities will cause workers to go to other health care settings such as adult day cares, assisted living facilities or some hospitals that don't require the vaccine.

"It could leave residents with little to no care in facilities," he said. "Let's be cautious and let's not create another emergency in America right now."

Comments / 0

KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Potosi, MO
City
Florida, MO
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
City
Louisiana, MO
City
Buffalo, MO
City
St. Louis, MO
State
Louisiana State
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lag#Medicare#Medicaid#Buffalo Prairie Center#The Post Dispatch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
News Break
Politics
Related
Healthcheddar.com

Healthcare Providers Look To Turn Away Unvaccinated Patients

Across the country, several states are scrambling to treat an influx of patients who have been tested for the COVID-19 virus, specifically the highly transmittable delta variant. According to the Department of Health and Human Services states like Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Florida, and Arkansas have less than 10% left of their ICU bed capacity. Now some health care providers are changing their policies and letting their patients know that they will not see them unless they have been vaccinated. Founding Director of The Divison Of Medical Ethics at NYU School Of Medicine Arthur L. Caplan, joined Cheddar to discuss whether or not this stance is ethical.
Missouri Stateaudacy.com

Missouri doctors, nurses push lawmakers to ban vaccine mandates

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) - A group of Missouri doctors and nurses is calling on the Missouri legislature to ban COVID-19 vaccine mandates in the workplace. They say it could lead to serious staffing shortages. Registered Nurse Brittany Hartzell, of Mercy Hospital Springfield, is president of the anti-vax mandate group TakeastandnowMissouri.org....
Mitchell County, IAGlobe Gazette

Nursing homes brace for vaccine mandate

For most of the summer, life has been quiet in the nursing homes of Mitchell County. But during a pandemic things can change quickly. As the number of active COVID-19 cases surge in the United States, the Biden administration announced that nursing home staff must be vaccinated in order for facilities to receive federal Medicare and Medicaid funding, according to the Associated Press.
Missouri Statekrcgtv.com

MU study saves Missouri nursing homes $32 million

COLUMBIA — A University of Missouri study examined how nursing homes could keep residents out of hospitals using specially trained nurses. The study showed registered nurses who had the training to spot illnesses early could help nursing home administrators keep their residents out of the hospital. New data showed early detection helped prevent declining health.
Saint Louis, MOstlpublicradio.org

Advocates, Union Representatives, Support Vaccine Mandate For Nursing Home Workers

Advocates for nursing home residents and unions that represent nursing home employees back the Biden administration’s effort to make sure workers get the COVID-19 vaccine. The administration’s order requires nursing homes that accept Medicare and Medicaid to ensure that their workers are fully vaccinated. President Joe Biden said facilities that don’t mandate vaccines could lose federal funding.
North College Hill, OHWKRC

Nursing homes losing workers, struggle to recruit new staff

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) – The long-term care industry is no stranger to staffing shortages, but COVID-19 revealed how bad it is. Keeping and recruiting new employees in nursing homes are becoming big challenges for many reasons. Tiffany Hardy-Stephens has worked in health care for more than a decade....
Missouri Statearcamax.com

Missouri nursing homes struggle to boost dismal staff vaccination rates, fear new federal mandate will cause exodus

ST. LOUIS — Most of the residents of Crestwood Health Care Center, a nursing home near Florissant, are fully vaccinated. Most of the staff isn't. With just 10% of its 93 health care workers receiving the shot as of early August, the north St. Louis County facility had one of the lowest staff vaccination rates in the state. But the facility isn't alone: Missouri is nearly last in the nation for vaccination rates among nursing home employees.
Manhattan, ILMcKnight's

Prosecutor: Nursing home workers busted with fake COVID-19 vaccination cards

Thirteen frontline nursing home and hospital workers have been charged with buying fake COVID-19 vaccine cards from a fraud ring in New York, Manhattan’s top prosecutor said Tuesday. A New Jersey woman operating as “AntiVaxMomma” on Instagram targeted her trade to anti-vaccine healthcare workers, selling about 250 cards for $200...

Comments / 0

Community Policy