There's always a surprise or several when all 32 NFL teams are forced to carve down their rosters at the end of each August, and this time it was Cam Newton getting some unexpected news. The New England Patriots sent the former league MVP packing Tuesday, ending his short stint with the club and effectively coronating rookie first-round pick Mac Jones as the heir to Tom Brady going into the 2021 season. By all accounts, Jones led the QB1 race for much (if not all) of camp while Newton had two poor preseason outings that helped make the Patriots decision for them.