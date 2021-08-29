Pioneers continue to reach for the highest goals

Jason Elmquist/Stillwater News Press The Stillwater High football team will have a completely new backfield this season with Gage Gundy taking over at quarterback and Holden Thompson expected to get the lion’s share of work at running back.

Tucker Barnard hears the words “state championship” much more often than he did when he started coaching Stillwater High’s football team.

Winning the Class 6A-II title is no longer a faraway vision for the Pioneers. It’s a legitimate goal, the pinnacle they would have reached two years in a row if powerhouse program Bixby hadn’t defeated them in the 2018 and 2019 championship games. Now, talk of securing the first-place trophy creates a buzz in Pioneer Stadium, leading Stillwater into a new season with a clear objective.

This level of hype didn’t exist when Barnard took over in 2011. He has spearheaded the Pioneers’ push for success, and he credits the athletes for his program’s ascent.

“They’ve just continued to build the program from the bottom up as they’ve come through,” Barnard said. “…All of that’s been fun watching them develop into the team that they are today.”

The Pioneers have to make plenty of adjustments after losing a talent-packed senior class of 32. But they are reloading rather than rebuilding as they work to achieve something they haven’t done since 1967, when they captured their only state title with a 15-7 victory against Okmulgee.

This high standard creates an environment of accountability, as senior wide receiver Ty Smithton explained. If someone makes a mistake in practice, then he can count on his teammates to yell out “silver ball,” referring to the shiny football atop the runner-up trophy.

Silver isn’t enough. Stillwater is going for gold.

“That’s kind of a big motivating factor going into this season,” Smithton said.

Although this isn’t the same team that featured quarterback Caleb Allen and record-shattering rusher Qwontrel Walker, who paved the way for a 9-1 season capped with a playoff semifinal appearance last year, returning leaders and new stars are carrying on the Pioneers’ lofty goals.

As a senior starter, middle linebacker Gabe Brown embraces the opportunity to set an example for his young teammates. Brown, an OSU commit who had 74 tackles and five sacks last season, unknowingly tore his ACL in Stillwater’s semifinal loss to Choctaw, but he is back in the lineup at full strength after rehabilitation.

“I’d say my mentality is to go out there and just have a high motor and try to make every play,” Brown said. “And just lead the team and try to have everyone have a good attitude.”

Linebacker Chance Clements and defensive back Eli Williams also provide senior leadership on defense, and 6-foot-2, 309-pound senior JaKobe Sanders anchors a tough offensive line.

“We’ve had a lot of really good linemen come through here, and JaKobe is one of the best that we’ve had,” Barnard said. “He’s done a great, great, great job this offseason and really developed as a leader on our team, one of the hardest workers.”

Many experienced players bolster the Pioneers’ roster, but there is room for new starters in several key positions.

Without Allen, Stillwater will depend on junior Gage Gundy as their starting quarterback. His last name is embedded in local football lore ­– he is OSU coach Mike Gundy’s youngest son, and older brother Gunnar played the same position for the Pioneers only two years ago – but Gage has unique qualities that characterize his game.

At 6-3 and 204 pounds, he can rely on his size and athleticism to help him make game-changing plays. After two weeks of fall camp, Gundy showed his potential as he faced three opposing teams during the Pioneers’ home scrimmage.

His raw talent isn’t the only quality that impresses the Pioneers. Gundy values preparation. Although they didn’t scout their scrimmage opponents as they would for a regular-season game, Barnard said Gundy spent time analyzing film from past scrimmages before it was his turn to play.

“He’s really invested in being the best quarterback he can be,” Barnard said. “…That’s just kind of the guy that he is, and I thought he performed really well.”

Sophomore running back Holden Thompson also put his skills on display at the scrimmage, and the Pioneers need him to play a crucial role this season. Thompson has inherited the starting tailback spot from Walker, who made history as the first Class 6A football player to accumulate more than 7,000 rushing yards.

“Big shoes to fill, but I think Holden’s ready for that challenge,” Barnard said.

Holden’s twin, Heston Thompson, headlines Stillwater’s receiving corps along with seniors Mason Butler and Smithton.

Barnard said the Thompson brothers constantly compete with each other in practice, and despite playing different positions, they share a defining trait.

“They’ve got unbelievable speed,” Gundy said. “There’s not very many people as fast as them. They’re athletic, they’re tough, so they’ll help us a lot this season.”

Across the field, Stillwater can use depth to its advantage. In many positions, the Pioneers have at least one backup who is practically viewed as another starter, Barnard said. This way, they can rotate their starters according to individual progress and opposing lineups if needed.

“Basically everyone (in) every position, offense and defense, is pretty big-time,” Brown said. “So I expect big things out of everyone.”

The Pioneers start their season Sept. 3 with a challenging non-district matchup at Edmond Santa Fe, a team that went 10-3 last season with returning standout receiver Talyn Shettron. District play begins when Stillwater travels to Deer Creek on Sept. 24, but a non-district game stands out above the rest. Stillwater will face Bixby on Sept. 17 in a road matchup.

It’s an opportunity for revenge against the Spartans, a chance for the Pioneers to prove themselves, and Brown said it’s the game he anticipates most. The Pioneers have a different approach this year than they sometimes did – Barnard said this isn’t his loudest group – but the Pioneers are carrying a “quiet confidence” into the season, something that can help them stay calm in crucial moments.

Brown personifies this steady belief in his team.

“I think a lot of people are probably gonna doubt us and maybe sleep on us a little bit,” Brown said. “But we always come through and we show up when we need to, and I think we’re gonna go out there and prove a lot of people wrong.”

Barnard appreciates his team’s focus on the highest achievements, though it does remind him that silver trophies are the pieces of hardware they have. Stillwater’s program made strides with back-to-back championship appearances, and after narrowly missing the title game last season, the Pioneers are hungry for more.

“We want the gold ones, just like (the players) say,” Barnard said. “We try not to throw that in their face, necessarily, but they know. We talk about it. They want something better, so we talk that if you want something better, you gotta do more than you’ve done before. That’s an individual thing first, and then that spreads into a team thing.”