New coach, starting quarterback aim to build on Perkins-Tryon's success

Jason Elmquist/Stillwater News Press The Perkins-Tryon High football team starts a new season under a new coach in Dawayne Hudson.

With a new coach and a quarterback who has patiently awaited his turn as a starter, the Perkins-Tryon High football team is welcoming change.

Dawayne Hudson, Midwest City’s former defensive coordinator, is focused on ways he can help the Demons grow during his first year leading the program. Senior signal-caller Gunnar Thrash has eagerly inherited the starting role from standout Austin Mages, who graduated and signed with Tabor College.

Perkins-Tryon might look like a different team this season, but Hudson doesn’t need to revamp everything. He said this job appealed to him because the Demons have the ingredients for winning, and he strives to add to their recent success.

“We’ve identified areas of improvement; we’ve identified things that we feel good about and we can build on,” Hudson said. “That’s a daily task, weekly task, since I’ve been here, of trying to continue what we feel like we’ve had a good foundation on. And (areas where) we don’t, we’ll start over and start fresh, and we’re gonna start building that foundation.”

Perkins-Tryon has posted a winning record for seven straight seasons, narrowly continuing the trend last year with a 6-5 finish that included a first-round playoff victory against Pauls Valley before elimination against Kingston. The Demons had an especially notable year in 2019 as they went 10-2, dropping only one game during the regular season.

Bruce Williams led those talented teams, but he left his coaching position when he was promoted to athletic director, paving the way for Hudson to take over the program.

Hudson arrived in the spring, so he had plenty of time to get to know his players and assess his team’s strengths before jumping into the fall schedule.

“It’s been a work in progress,” Hudson said. “But that progress is something that we should all take notice of, I think. The kids have bought in and been (all) in with what we’ve asked of them as coaches. The parents have been extremely supportive for me and my family, which is awesome.”

As Hudson adapted to his new role, he worked with a quarterback who knows Perkins-Tryon’s system well. Although Thrash has little varsity experience, he provides senior leadership and wisdom, which he gained while preparing for his chance to start.

Watching Mages make quick decisions in high-stakes games, Thrash recognized he was next in line, so he absorbed all of the lessons he could. Thrash said he had a great bond with Mages, who set an example of determination.

“A lot of times, Austin would take really big shots in big-time situations in big games,” Thrash said. “His ability to overcome and keep performing in a game, that was what he taught me, to be mentally tough even when the challenges were bigger than what we could bear.”

Now, the Demons will count on Thrash to have that tenacity. Hudson said he expects Thrash to surprise people who haven’t watched him play.

“You talk about a young man that does all the right things, says all the right things and works hard day in and day out,” Hudson said. “He’s gonna approach the field with a mentality that it’s his time to make his mark.”

Thrash can rely on several dynamic teammates to boost Perkins-Tryon’s offense. Sophomore running back Tre Stevenson returns after an explosive freshman season with 500-plus rushing yards and two touchdowns. Seniors Gannon McCutchen and Hunter Robinson bring experience to the receiving corps.

But Hudson said the linemen could give the Demons their biggest advantage on both sides of the ball.

“That’s where we’re gonna hang our hat,” Hudson said. “We’ve gotta win the line of scrimmage. We’ve gotta win the battle of the trenches. And I feel very (confident) in our O-linemen and our D-linemen. We can do that.”

The line is comprised of several seasoned athletes, including junior Nick Rains and senior Logan Holloway. Their veteran presence assures Thrash that he has teammates who will look out for him in critical moments.

“To me, that’s the most important thing about going into this season is knowing that I can trust my offensive line,” Thrash said.

On defense, Hudson said the Demons will play out of a 3-4 base, but they will shake up their formation from time to time. Hudson is figuring out how to capitalize on his team’s strengths. Next, he has to see how his practice strategies translate to games, and he will get an early start.

The Class 3A District 1 Demons opened their season with a 48-0 victory against 2A opponent Chisholm. Because they competed on Zero Week, they will have a bye during the week of Sept. 17 after facing Tecumseh and Cushing.

Then Perkins-Tryon will begin district play at Anadarko on Sept. 24. An anticipated challenge is the Oct. 1 home matchup against perennial standout Heritage Hall, a team that went 6-0 in regular-season district play and advanced to the playoff semifinals last year.

There are several unknowns, but the big changes within Perkins-Tryon’s program also create excitement around the new season. As the Demons gear up for their schedule, Thrash carries optimism onto the field.

“I’m really glad to have a fresh start,” Thrash said. “It’s something I’ve been looking forward to, so I’m really excited to see what we can do together, and I’m just ready to get started.”