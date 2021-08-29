Cancel
Report: Baltimore Ravens lose RB J.K. Dobbins for season because of ACL tear

By Chris Bumbaca, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

The Baltimore Ravens will be without a key offensive weapon for the 2021 season.

After the team feared the worst Saturday when running back J.K. Dobbins had to be carted off with an apparent left knee injury, tests confirmed the second-year player tore his ACL, ESPN reported on Sunday. There is also concern Dobbins damaged his LCL, according to NFL Network .

Midway through the fourth quarter against the Washington Football team in the team’s final preseason game, Dobbins went down in pain after being tackled by Jimmy Moreland and Jordan Kunaszyk.

Dobbins led the league with 6.0 yards per rush (805 rushing yards in 15 games) during his rookie season and found the end zone nine times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hoTJd_0bgYluQ100
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh (R) looks on as team medical personnel help Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (27) after being injured against the Washington Football Team in the first quarter at FedExField. Geoff Burke, USA TODAY Sports

He scored twice in the first game of his career and then had seven touchdowns over his final six games, as he and Gus Edwards assumed primary control of the backfield from veteran Mark Ingram. Dobbins was slated to be the starter in beside quarterback Lamar Jackson in 2021.

The Ravens selected Dobbins in the second round (55th overall) of the 2020 draft.

Contributing: Associated Press

Follow Chris Bumbaca on Twitter @BOOMbaca.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Report: Baltimore Ravens lose RB J.K. Dobbins for season because of ACL tear

NFLsaturdaytradition.com

J.K. Dobbins clearly isn't happy with John Harbaugh after suffering serious injury

J.K. Dobbins clearly isn’t happy with his head coach. He may not be saying anything about it directly at the moment, but the second-year running back out of Ohio State certainly isn’t being too secretive about it. Dobbins sustained a serious injury in Baltimore’s final preseason game of 2021 against...
NFLPITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

First Call: Le'Veon Bell, LeSean McCoy among rumored replacements for Ravens’ J.K. Dobbins; safety signings for Steelers to note

A couple of big signings for NFL safeties may impact the Steelers when it comes to Minkah Fitzpatrick’s thinking on his next contract. Yoshi Tsutsugo’s walk-off homer at PNC Park created some widely varying reactions on Sunday. Joe Burrow’s return in Cincinnati was less than memorable. A couple of ex-Pirates kicked the Baltimore Orioles while they were down.
NFLYardbarker

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins likely suffered season-ending knee injury

J.K. Dobbins left Saturday night’s preseason game against Washington after suffering a knee injury, and the Baltimore Ravens are expecting bad news for their star running back. Dobbins is expected to miss the entire 2021 season, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. He will undergo an MRI, but initial tests indicate the...
NFLnumberfire.com

J.K. Dobbins reportedly impressing as receiver at Ravens' camp

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is reportedly doing well receiving out of the backfield. Dobbins has been noted as making notable catches two days in a row at training camp, according to Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun. He made a one-handed grab on Monday, and on Tuesday, he followed it up with a great connection with Lamar Jackson on a wheel route. Dobbins' lack of targets has scared some off his ADP in PPR formats, but if he can become a weapon as a pass-catcher, that would greatly increase his fantasy value.
NFLsteelersnow.com

Ravens Place RB J.K. Dobbins on Injured Reserve

J.K. Dobbins’ 2021 season is officially over before it had a proper chance to begin. After tearing his ACL against the Washington Football Team in Baltimore’s preseason finale on Saturday, it was reported that the running back would not return to the field in 2021. As of late Monday afternoon,...
NFL247Sports

J.K. Dobbins injury update: Report reveals potential LCL damage for RB, Ravens seeking second opinion on knee

Baltimore Ravens second-year running back J.K. Dobbins suffered a season-ending knee injury in Saturday night's preseason game and the damage could be more severe than initially expected, according to NFL Network analyst Mike Garafolo. Sunday afternoon, Garafolo took to Twitter and said, "There will be more evaluations in the coming days on his knee because sources say the MRI showed possible LCL damage in addition to the ACL. Not a huge deal if that's indeed the case, but a more involved recovery."
NFLsteelersnow.com

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins Leaves Game with Leg Injury

Baltimore running back J.K Dobbins left the Ravens preseason game against Washington Saturday night with an apparent leg injury. Dobbins, who is entrenched as Baltimore’s starting running back if healthy, had to be carted off the field. The injury occurred after what looked to be a routine tackle following Dobbins’ attempt to gain extra yards off a reception.
NFLSacramento Bee

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins to have injured left knee examined

J.K. Dobbins will undergo tests on his injured left knee Sunday after the running back left the Baltimore Ravens' preseason finale midway through the first quarter. Coach John Harbaugh after a 37-3 rout of Washington on Saturday night said only that Dobbins would be evaluated. He declined to say how concerned he was about the injury.
NFLUSA Today

Ravens set NFL record for consecutive preseason wins but lose RB J.K. Dobbins to injury

LANDOVER, Md. – J.K. Dobbins going down with an injury overshadowed the Baltimore Ravens making a little preseason history. Dobbins injured his left knee, Lamar Jackson made his 2021 preseason debut and Tyler Huntley scored five touchdowns to help the Ravens rout Washington 37-3 Saturday to win their NFL-best 20th consecutive exhibition game. Dobbins’ uncertain status is the biggest lingering effect for Baltimore with the regular season on the horizon.
NFLnumberfire.com

Schefter: Baltimore's J.K. Dobbins (ACL) will reportedly miss 2021 season

According to Adam Schefter, Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins suffered a torn ACL injury and will miss the 2021 season. With Dobbins unfortunately sidelined for the 2021 season, Gus Edward is expected to handle most of Baltimore's early down touches while Justice Hill sees passing game work. Per Pro Football Focus on 144 carries last season, Edwards was an overall effective runner for the Ravens with a 86.5 rushing rating while Hill finished with a 57.4 mark on 12 attempts.
NFLNBC Washington

Ravens Coach John Harbaugh Confident in J.K. Dobbins ACL Tear Recovery

Harbaugh confident in Dobbins' return from ACL tear in 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. After an MRI revealed a season-ending ACL tear in Ravens' starting running back J.K. Dobbin's left knee, coach John Harbaugh kept an optimistic eye toward the future on Monday for his talented 22-year-old rusher.
