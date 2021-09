Individuals who work and indulge in the field of medical proficiency are top-notch and highly-trained people. They deal in careful processes and actions that require skill and proficiency. However, there are times that medical personnel might slip on the job and cause an injury to a patient. Such an error can be accidental, a negligent act, or something else. That is what medical malpractice is all about overall. But what exactly is medical malpractice? What happens if I become the victim of such? Can I do something about it? Stick around to find out.