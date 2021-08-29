Run game continues to define Morrison High football - but this year, there's more in store

Jason Elmquist/Stillwater News Press The Morrison High football team looks to build off a deep playoff run a year ago with a large group of returning starters.

Year after year, the Morrison High football team’s identity revolves around its electric run game.

The Wildcats have a knack for blazing open paths to the end zone, and their uptempo offensive tradition traces back to their days of producing dominant eight-man teams, which once featured longtime coach Cory Bales as quarterback. Since bumping up to 11-man football in 2008, Morrison has continued to find strength in its speedsters.

But what if Bales incorporated a few more pass plays into the Wildcats’ offense?

It’s a change he is strongly considering as the season approaches.

“We’ll probably be more balanced this year than we ever have before,” Bales said.

This expansion of the Wildcats’ skillset is possible because of their personnel.

Bales said they have good receivers this year, and 6-foot-4 senior quarterback Jared Harmon provides the necessary experience to lead a multifaceted offense.

Last season, Harmon proved he has a powerful arm, stockpiling 1,200 passing yards with an additional 450 rushing yards, according to VYPE Oklahoma’s Pigskin Preview.

This year, the Wildcats can expect him to increase his throwing stats. Harmon said they have worked on several pass plays in practice, and his progress has given him confidence.

“I’ve been focusing on getting my reads and making good throws and good decisions,” Harmon said.

Of course, explosive plays on the ground are still a Morrison staple. Senior running back Tyler Voss torched opposing defenses last year, rushing for nearly 2,000 yards. This season, chasing a new milestone gives him extra motivation to raise the bar.

“My goal is 3,000 this year as a senior,” Voss said. “That’s what I’m aiming for.”

His standard is high, but it could be possible for a Morrison tailback. Harmon complimented his senior teammate’s aptitude for fueling the run game.

“He is a very powerful runner, and he’s fast,” Harmon said. “He’ll be able to stay behind his blockers and then get out in the open field and really gain some yards.”

Even for someone like Voss, who craves opportunities to tear through space into the end zone, an influx of passing plays is welcome. Carrying the ball over and over can create fatigue, and Voss needs time to rest while teammates are making big plays, especially as someone who also has an active role as a linebacker.

“It really helps a lot with injuries because if you run it 40 times a game like I did last year, you’re asking for injuries,” Voss said. “So if we can kind of level out, if we can pass more this year than what we did last year, it really helps a lot.”

With greater variation in the playbook, Harmon will have to make more in-game decisions. Harmon said this adds pressure, but he doesn’t mind and appreciates that his coach has faith in him. Similarly, Bales and his staff have to figure out the right balance of plays to draw up, surprising defenses with unpredictable sequences.

“It kind of goes with each game, how things are going,” Bales said. “If we’re able to run the football, then we’ll do it 100 percent of the time. But what you’ve gotta be able to do is be multidimensional. That way, if you’ve got groups up here that are able to stop you, you’ve gotta be able to be consistent.”

As Bales tinkers with offensive strategies, he can count on veteran Wildcats to execute plays. Seasoned varsity athletes fill most of the skill positions on offense, but some position groups, such as the line, have more youth.

On defense, Morrison has to make up for the absence of Rowdee Cooper, a standout cornerback who graduated. A question mark still surrounds one of the cornerback spots, Voss said, but the seniors have the leadership to galvanize young players into stepping up and showing they are worthy of entering the lineup.

The newcomers are expected to continue a trend of success. The Wildcats have had 11 consecutive winning seasons, and they went 10-3 with a run into the quarterfinals of the Class A playoffs last year.

Morrison kicks off this season Sept. 3 with a home game against Oklahoma Christian School, a team that walloped the Wildcats 40-8 in their most recent opener. It might be an intimidating start, but Voss said he thinks his team has more maturity than it did early last year, which could make a difference.

The Wildcats will start district play Oct. 1 at Chelsea, but the game they anticipate most is set for Oct. 22, when Morrison will face Pawnee on the road. The Wildcats’ matchup with the Black Bears was canceled last season because of COVID-19, and the rivalry returns with an amped-up level of competitiveness because Jay Vernon, Morrison’s former superintendent, now leads the Pawnee football program.

“It’s gonna be a real high-intensity game this year, so it will be a fun one,” Voss said.

Whether they’re making explosive plays in the air or on the ground, the Wildcats hold on to the zeal for football that is a defining trait of their close-knit community. The run game has driven the program’s rich history, and even with a few more passing plays, the Wildcats’ lightning speed is here to stay.

“Obviously, we’ll still lean on the run game,” Bales said. “That’s our heart and soul over here. We’ve got a great back and kids that block for him, so we’re dang sure not gonna abandon it. We’re just gonna try to be a little bit more balanced.”