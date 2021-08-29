A look at the immediate impact after Hurricane Ida makes landfall

Waves crash against the New Canal Lighthouse on Lake Pontchartrain as the effects of Hurricane Ida begin to be felt in New Orleans on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. Michael DeMocker / For USA TODAY Network

Good afternoon. Hurricane Ida made landfall about 12 p.m. Sunday with 150 mph winds, heavy rains and a threatening storm surge. Here's a look at the latest developments:

1) Some Terrebonne Parish fire stations suspend service

The Terrebonne Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness announced the following fire stations have suspended service in Terrebonne Parish: Bayou Black Fire Department, Houma Fire Department, Coteau Fire Department, Little Caillou Fire Department, Dularge Fire Department, Grand Caillou Fire Department, Village East Fire Department and Bourge Fire Department.

The Bayou Cane Fire Department can only respond to fire alarms. Acadian Ambulance Service has also suspended service. All of these first responders will resume service when it is safe to do so.

2) Terrebonne and Lafourche residents should expect lengthy wait for power restoration

It will take weeks to restore power to many Houma-Thibodaux area residents after Hurricane Ida passes, officials said today.

"Based on historical restoration times, customers in the direct path of a Category 4 hurricane can experience outages up to three weeks and beyond three weeks for a Category 5 hurricane," Entergy said in a news release. "While 90% of customers will be restored sooner, customers in the hardest-hit area should plan for the possibility of experiencing extended power outages."

Entergy is the area's largest utility, with 71,720 customers in Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes.

Entergy spokesman Brandon Scardigli said the company expects to mobilize a storm team of about 16,000 to restore power, including thousands of crew members staged just outside the storm's projected path ready to enter the area once it is safe.

3) New Orleans officials confident in flood protection, residents asked to conserve water

The City of New Orleans expressed confidence Sunday morning in its flood protection system , which underwent a $14 billion upgrade since failing 16 years ago during Hurricane Katrina. The threat to New Orleans from Hurricane Ida will be flooding from the projected 15 to 20 inches of rain, said Deputy City Administrator Officer Ramsey Green.

City residents are asked to conserve water, due to an electrical outage affecting the sewer system. Entergy New Orleans has provided extra generators and is working to find the cause of the outage. The power outage, however, does not affect the pumping system that clears the city of flood waters. That system is full operational.

"It's an incredibly fragile system. That system can change at any point," Green said.

4) Stay locked in on Ida updates with our text messaging service

USA TODAY Network reporters and editors are providing updates via text message on Hurricane Ida and answering your questions.

To get these updates and ask us questions, you can sign up on this page , or text "Hello" to 337-243-6895. We will do our best to answer as many messages as we can, but please be patient with us as we might not be able to respond to every inquiry. Share this link and phone number with any friends or family who might also need access to updates. However, if you have an emergency, please don't text this number. Call 911.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: A look at the immediate impact after Hurricane Ida makes landfall