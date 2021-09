There's a new pass rusher en route to the New York Jets for 2021. Having lost Carl Lawson for the year after rupturing his Achilles in August, the team was in desperate need of trying to figure out who could potentially replace the production they were hoping to get when they signed Lawson in free agency this offseason. They're now placing that bet on Shaq Lawson, whom they reportedly traded with the Houston Texans to acquire, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.