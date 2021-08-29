Harrison Smith contract extension: Vikings safety agrees to four-year deal, per report
The Minnesota Vikings have agreed to a four-year, $64 million contract extension with safety Harrison Smith, according to a report from ESPN Radio host — and former Notre Dame offensive lineman — Mike Golic Jr., who played with Smith during his college days. The deal — which includes $26.38 million in guaranteed money — makes Smith, 32, the second-highest-paid safety in the league, according to Golic Jr.247sports.com
