Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Houston Astros place Jason Castro (knee) on 10-day IL

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19dauO_0bgYlUfF00

The Houston Astros placed Jason Castro on the 10-day injured list and recalled fellow catcher Garrett Stubbs from Triple-A Sugar Land on Sunday.

Castro is experiencing right knee discomfort and his designation is retroactive to Thursday.

Martin Maldonado is slated to start behind the plate in Sunday’s series finale against the host Texas Rangers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dvmD2_0bgYlUfF00 Also Read:
MLB playoffs: 2021 postseason picture, format and schedule

Castro, 34, is batting .190 with four homers and 13 RBIs in 55 games this season.

Stubbs, 28, has played in nine games with the Astros in 2021, batting .182 (4 for 22) with two RBIs.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

18K+
Followers
23K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Young
Person
Bryan Holaday
Person
Noah Syndergaard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Houston Astros#Triple A Sugar Land#Nl West Dominates#Arizona Diamondbacks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 Astros who won’t survive an early playoff exit

The Astros are in prime position to win the AL West, but should they fail to make a legitimate postseason run, heads will roll. Houston has several big names hitting the free agent market this offseason, and any team failure could lead to a complete upheaval. Just a few years...
MLBMLB

Astros sign veteran catcher Butera

SEATTLE -- With backup catcher Jason Castro on the injured list with a knee injury, the Astros made a move to bolster their catching depth Tuesday by signing 38-year-old veteran Drew Butera to a Minor League deal. He’ll report to Triple-A Sugar Land in the coming days and should presumably join the Astros at some point in the season's final month.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Astros: 2 players that could be DFA’d for Marwin Gonzalez’s return

With a Marwin Gonzalez’s reunion coming”real soon,” which Astro is on his way out?. On Thursday, Marwin Gonzalez told Mark Berman of Fox 26 News that he is “going to be back with the team soon, real soon.” The Houston Astros promoted the switch-hitter to the Sugar Land Skeeters on Thursday, after a week with the FCL Astros at the Spring Training facilities in West Palm Beach.
MLBPosted by
610 Sports Radio

Astros place Zack Greinke, Taylor Jones on IL

Before Tuesday night's game in Seattle the Astros announced they have placed Zack Greinke and Taylor Jones on the Injured List due to health and safety protocols. Astros manager Dusty Baker could not elaborate further on the status of either player, but he did announce Greinke would miss his scheduled start in San Diego this weekend. Josh James and Robel Garcia have been recalled from the Taxi Squad to take their place on the 26-man roster.
MLBThe Crawfish Boxes

This version of Ryne Stanek is what the Astros envisioned

When Monday night’s game in Seattle was at a critical juncture, Ryne Stanek was called upon to pitch the eighth inning and protect a one-run lead. The Astros’ hulking hurler responded by doing something he hadn’t done all season: He struck out all three batters he faced. Closer Ryan Pressly was then able to shut the door in the ninth.
MLBSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Arrieta expected to start as San Diego hosts Houston

Houston Astros (78-55, first in the AL West) vs. San Diego Padres (71-63, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Jose Urquidy (6-3, 3.38 ERA, .96 WHIP, 66 strikeouts) Padres: Jake Arrieta (5-12, 7.13 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, 77 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres +127, Astros -147; over/under is 9...
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Albert Pujols sparks speculation with quote about Angels

Albert Pujols faced the Los Angeles Angels as an opponent for the first time since leaving the organization in a three-game series this weekend. There didn’t appear to be any hard feelings, but the veteran first baseman still raised some eyebrows with something he said after Sunday’s game. Pujols’ Dodgers...
MLBMySanAntonio

Cabrera hits career homer No. 502, Tigers beat Athletics 8-6

DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera hit a two-run homer, No. 502 of his career, and drove in the go-ahead run with a single in the seventh inning as the Detroit Tigers snapped a four-game skid with an 8-6 win over the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday night. Akil Baddoo and Harold...
MLBNewsday

Angels star Shoehi Ohtani leaves nearly all in awe, including the Yankees

ANAHEIM, Calif. – There are few things that can get veteran big-leaguers to act and sound like little-leaguers. Shohei Ohtani is one of them. That was on full display at this year’s All-Star Game in Denver where, among a collection of nothing but stars, Ohtani clearly shone the brightest. ‘I...

Comments / 0

Community Policy