Producers shut in 95% of US Gulf oil volumes; refiners close plants as Hurricane Ida makes landfall
Widespread electricity outages began Aug. 29 ahead of landfall. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Power outages in Louisiana and beyond were spreading Aug. 29 after Category 4 Hurricane Ida made a Louisiana landfall, after roughly 95% of the US Gulf's oil and gas production was shut in and many Louisiana refineries and petrochemical plants were closed in advance of the major storm.www.spglobal.com
