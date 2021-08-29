Cancel
New Orleans, LA

Producers shut in 95% of US Gulf oil volumes; refiners close plants as Hurricane Ida makes landfall

By Starr Spencer
spglobal.com
 4 days ago

Widespread electricity outages began Aug. 29 ahead of landfall. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Power outages in Louisiana and beyond were spreading Aug. 29 after Category 4 Hurricane Ida made a Louisiana landfall, after roughly 95% of the US Gulf's oil and gas production was shut in and many Louisiana refineries and petrochemical plants were closed in advance of the major storm.

