Missouri nursing home workers lag far behind in vaccinations

New Haven Register
 4 days ago

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Officials face a tall order to get all Missouri nursing home workers vaccinated because fewer than half of them have received the shots. By that metric, Missouri’s 48% ranks third-lowest in the nation, trailed only by Florida and Louisiana, both at 47%. Hawaii leads the states, at 89%.

Maumee, OH13abc.com

Nursing homes warn against vaccine mandates

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - If you talk to Matt Bucher, who is the marketing director for Elizabeth Scott Nursing home in Maumee, he’s a bit shell shocked by President Biden’s announcement of a federal mandate requiring nursing home workers to be vaccinated, or face losing Medicare and Medicaid funding. Bucher...
Health Servicesbloomberglaw.com

Medicare to Move Cautiously on Nursing Home Vaccine Penalties

Quick program terminations unlikely for noncompliant facilities. The Biden administration is likely to implement a phased-in penalty process for nursing homes that don’t meet an upcoming federal requirement for staff to be vaccinated against Covid-19. President Joe Biden moved last week to require that nursing homes vaccinate their entire staff...
Saint Louis, MOmissouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: St. Louis, Jackson County extend mask mandates; state lags in nursing home staff vaccination rate

As the delta variant continues to ravage parts of the state, Jackson County and the city of St. Louis have moved to extend mask mandates — covering sizable swaths of Missouri’s two largest metro areas. Those decisions come amid pushback to mask mandates in schools and businesses. In Kansas City’s Northland, a new group formed by parents is suing several school districts and municipalities for their mask orders. Controversy is in the air elsewhere in Kansas City, too. A bid put together by a number of high-profile local businesses to provide food and drinks at the new Kansas City International Airport has been eliminated from contention for the contract. The city has selected a winner, but it has yet to disclose additional information, causing some to call for more transparency around the process. And, as more health care systems across the state move to require employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, Missouri still ranks near the bottom of states for vaccination rates in nursing homes. With only 48% of employees vaccinated, Missouri has the third-worst rate in the nation, prompting worry among nursing home residents.
U.S. Politicsthegazette.com

Federal requirement comes as nursing home staff vaccine rates lag

With COVID-19 vaccinations among employees of nursing homes in Iowa lagging, the facilities like others across the nation are expected to be required to mandate doses for their staffs in the coming weeks or risk losing federal funds. The federal policy announced this week was a welcome one for advocacy...
Fort Myers, FLWINKNEWS.com

Some worried about vaccine crackdown in nursing homes

The Biden administration is cracking down on nursing homes by requiring all workers to get vaccinated in an effort to protect our most vulnerable. But nursing home leaders are concerned workers will quit because of the federal government’s new requirement. We know at this point many people who have not been vaccinated do not want to be vaccinated. Some of those people work in nursing homes.
Missouri Statekrcgtv.com

MU study saves Missouri nursing homes $32 million

COLUMBIA — A University of Missouri study examined how nursing homes could keep residents out of hospitals using specially trained nurses. The study showed registered nurses who had the training to spot illnesses early could help nursing home administrators keep their residents out of the hospital. New data showed early detection helped prevent declining health.
Saint Louis, MOstlpublicradio.org

Advocates, Union Representatives, Support Vaccine Mandate For Nursing Home Workers

Advocates for nursing home residents and unions that represent nursing home employees back the Biden administration’s effort to make sure workers get the COVID-19 vaccine. The administration’s order requires nursing homes that accept Medicare and Medicaid to ensure that their workers are fully vaccinated. President Joe Biden said facilities that don’t mandate vaccines could lose federal funding.

