Dick Vitale excited to watch Kentucky Basketball in 2021-22

 4 days ago
(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

One of the most famous and influential voices in all of sports is high on Kentucky Men’s Basketball heading into the 2021-22. ESPN’s Dick Vitale is especially excited when it comes to the next edition of the Wildcats.

Vitale, who wrote in his “‘Sweet 16’ College Basketball Excitement Index for 2021-22” article that one of his favorite local breakfast spots is a First Watch in Florida, had plenty to discuss when breaking down storylines for the upcoming college basketball season. He broke down his thoughts on players he wants to watch, coaches at new schools, the most intriguing teams, and non-conference games he’s most looking forward to.

As you might have guessed by the title of this post, Vitale is going to have his eyes on Kentucky all season long. He listed Davidson transfer Kellan Grady as one of the 16 players he wants to watch the most, saying “John Calipari needed outside shooting and experience, and the Davidson transfer — already a 2,000-point college scorer — provides both. In a group of talented transfers, he may be the most vital.”

Grady, now a graduate student at Kentucky, is expected to bring steady scoring from all areas of the floor to the Wildcat offense. Many are even pegging him as the team’s eventual leading scorer (myself included).

But Vitale didn’t stop there. He tabbed the entire Kentucky team as one of his 16 most “intriguing” schools in the country.

“After a 9-16 season where the Cats shot 41.7% from the floor and 33.5% on 3s, newcomers will change things in Lexington,” Vitale wrote.

Moving along to the non-conference games that Vitale is excited for, he went with two Kentucky-related games: Nov. 9 in Madison Square Garden against Duke and Jan. 29 in Allen Fieldhouse against Kansas.

Duke vs. Kentucky, Nov. 9, New York

Coach K vs. John Calipari one more time (unless they meet in the NCAA tournament), with this installment taking place as part of the State Farm Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden.

Kentucky at Kansas, Jan. 29

Always nice to see blue bloods facing off, this time as part of an SEC/Big 12 Challenge contest at Allen Fieldhouse.

Dick Vitale, ESPN

Football season might be six days away, but it’s never too soon to get excited about basketball.

It’s gonna be AWESOME, BABY!

