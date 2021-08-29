Cancel
New Smyrna Beach, FL

Candlelight vigil held for 70-year-old woman killed in house fire

By Senait Gebregiorgis
Posted by 
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Family and friends gathered in New Smyrna Beach Saturday to hold a candlelight vigil in honor of 70-year-old Viola Miller who was found dead inside her burning home in Daytona Beach, Aug. 22.

"If you look around at everybody out here for her, she was here for all of these people," granddaughters Dolly Doe and Terra Scott said. "It's a mix between sad and angry; a lot of pain, a lot of hurt, because this didn't have to happen."

Everyone who knew Miller called her "nana."

"Ever since we were kids she always took in other people's children," Miller's eldest daughter Pamela Scott said. "She always gave to other people and she was very giving in one word that was her.

Miller's body was found after police received 911 calls from people saying they witnessed suspect Deandre Anderson beating the 70-year-old. WESH 2 learned through family members that Anderson's mother and Miller lived together and Anderson was staying with them. The family believes Miller told Anderson he had to move out and said that may have sparked his rage. He was charged with first-degree murder in court Monday.

"Love the ones that love you," Scott said. "Stay close to those that [are] close to you and don't take anybody for granted."

The crowd shared speeches and released balloons and lit lanterns into the sky.

"If she walked up on a stranger and a stranger needed help she'd come and help," one person said during the vigil. "She was that type of person that loved and helped everybody."

Anderson is being held on no bond, although the judge said he is entitled to a bond hearing.

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

