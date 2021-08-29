TAELER: Goldy Locks Rocks TLC's Call in the Cheapskates!

While the global pandemic has shed light on many societal failings, there is certainly an issue at the forefront that affects billions all over the world every single day - money. I personally think living in a social media world provides numerous benefits. However, as a consequence, there are certain things that have taken more precedent in our daily lives than they likely deserve. You need to buy this, wear that, look like this, talk like that, post this, and do that! Oh, and if you do that and don't post about it, then did it really happen? With everything and almost anything available at our fingertips at the touch of a button or a swipe right…well, not to quote Spider-Man but; insert with great power comes great responsibility quote here!