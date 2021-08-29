Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Konnor Pilkington dazzles again for RubberDucks

beaconjournal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKonnor Pilkington dazzled again and the Ducks got on the board early and often Saturday night to secure a road victory at Somerset (58-42). Pilkington (2-0) tossed five innings, allowing just one run on two hits and two walks. The left-hander struck out six and lowered his ERA to 1.80. Dakody Clemmer, Skylar Arias and Aaron Pinto all threw shutout relief to close out the win.

www.beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Konnor Pilkington
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rubberducks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Baseballindiansbaseballinsider.com

RubberDucks Notebook (8/31/21): Dog days of summer wrap up with dogfight series at Somerset

The Akron RubberDucks continued to push for the number one seed in the AA Northeastern League last week with a critical road series at Somerset. The ‘Ducks and Patriots split the six game set with three wins apiece, keeping the top contender from the northeast division at bay. Akron holds a record of 62-39 with 18 games to play. The Bowie Baysox sit in second with a 59-41 record, 2.5-games out of the top spot.
BaseballLookout Landing

Mariners affiliate catch-up: the Modesto Nuts

With just about a month left of the minor-league season, we’re checking in with all the various Mariners minor-league affiliates to see who is where and how they’re doing. This series started off with the Arkansas Travelers, at one time the least prospect-laden affiliate in the system and now the most. Arkansas has moved back into a tie with the Tulsa Drillers (LAD) for second place in the division, but head into a tough series with the division leaders this week while Tulsa gets a chance to beat up on the weakest team in the league. From there we moved over to the affiliates’ best chance at a playoff team, the Everett AquaSox. The Frogs continue to cling to their half-game advantage over the Eugene Emeralds (SFG) despite dropping a series to Spokane, thanks to Eugene laying an egg against the league’s worst team in their own series; the AquaSox will move on to play the Canadians while the Emeralds have to contend with the Hillsboro Hops. You can read more here.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers fans can’t stop getting in fights in the stands (Video)

Los Angeles Dodgers fans wouldn’t be Los Angeles Dodgers fans if they didn’t fight in the stands. It’s a right of passage. At the Dodgers-Braves game on Wednesday night, a group of fans opted to take frustrations into their own hands. Yes — we’re talking about a fan fight. Baseball...
Akron, OHMorning Journal

Akron wins big again; Curry dazzles | Indians minors roundup for Aug. 19

Clippers (42-48): Ryan Lavernway hit a three-run home run, and Oscar Gonzalez had three hits as visiting Triple-A Columbus beat Omaha, 8-3. RubberDucks (57-35): Double-A Akron pounded out 18 hits, including six doubles and two home runs, in an 11-2 rout of Harrisburg. Will Brennan had three hits, including a home run and a double, two runs and two RBI. Logan Allen (2-0) struck out eight in six innings.
BaseballCanton Repository

RubberDucks reliever Ben Krauth will tackle any role

Ben Krauth revels in the obscurity. In a day and age where pitchers are assigned roles almost down to the pitch, the left-hander enjoys the inconsistency. Put the RubberDucks reliever in the closer role. He’s got you. Make him the setup man that comes on in the eighth. No problem.
Akron, OHindiansbaseballinsider.com

RubberDucks Game Report 8/18/21: Akron leaves plenty of Ducks on the Pond in second-straight loss to Harrisburg

Photo credit: David Monsuer/Accent Images/MiLB/Courtesy Akron RubberDucks. Bark-at-the-park night at Canal Park in Akron had more than the canine patrons saying, “woof,” as the Rubber Ducks dropped the second game to the Harrisburg Senators 7-1, committing a crucial error and struggling to hit with runners in scoring position. Juan Hillman...
Baseballbeaconjournal.com

RubberDucks turn tables on Senators

A much looser RubberDucks team showed up to Canal Park on Thursday and knocked out the Harrisburg Senators 11-2. Will Brennan sent a 405-foot no-doubt home run to right-center on the first pitch in the home half of the first to give the Ducks (57-35) a lead they never surrendered.
Akron, OHcleveland19.com

Breakup via Jumbotron at Akron RubberDucks game goes viral

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a cruel way to end a relationship---via a Jumbotron scoreboard at a minor league baseball game. And it was seen and heard all around the world: “Alyssa, this relationship is OVER-Tim.”. “Usually they’re birthday shout-outs, congratulations, happy anniversary, and we got a breakup,” said Jack...
Baseballbeaconjournal.com

RubberDucks score early, often in 11-2 win over Senators

A much looser RubberDucks team showed up to Canal Park on Thursday and knocked out the Harrisburg Senators 11-2. Will Brennan sent a 405-foot no-doubter to right-center on the first pitch in the home half of the first to give the Ducks (57-35) a lead they never surrendered. Done in...
MLBMLB

Rodgers' dazzling defense: Clutch dive, relay

DENVER -- After spending the past 2 1/2 months giving the Rockies offense, second baseman Brendan Rodgers spent Friday night taking runs away from the D-backs in a 9-4 win in the series opener at Coors Field. With Colorado ahead by two runs and the bases loaded for Arizona with...
Baseballchatsports.com

Newcomers dazzle as upper levels win and lower levels lose

Not every headline needs to be art. The Clippers have not lost since last week’s Saturday recap. Neat. Alex Call, Trenton Brooks, and Oscar Gonzalez led the onslaught with three hits apiece. Call and Gonzalez both homered once. Ryan Lavarnway also homered. Cody Morris pitched four innings of five-hit ball...
Baseballbeaconjournal.com

Another strong start by Adam Scott in RubberDucks' win over Senators

The RubberDucks won for the third night in a row and clinched the season series against the Harrisburg Senators with a 2-1 win on Saturday. The win over Harrisburg (35-59) was the seventh in 11 meetings and was highlighted by another sparkling performance by Adam Scott (2-2, 3.41). The left-hander...
MLBchatsports.com

d’Arnaud, Fried dazzle as Braves win 3-0, run streak to seven

They had to wait a day to get back into action, but once Keegan Akin had thrown the first pitch of Friday night’s game, it didn’t take long for the Braves to nail down their seventh win in a row. After a breezy two hours and 29 minutes, Max Fried notched the first shutout of his career as his team cruised to a 3-0 victory over the Orioles, who have now lost 16 straight contests.
Baseballbeaconjournal.com

RubberDucks fall to Corey Kluber, Patriots

The RubberDucks jumped on Corey Kluber early and scored two runs in the first inning but were shut out the rest of the way and lost the series opener at Somerset on Tuesday night. Kluber, down on a rehab start, tossed 3⅔ innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits...
MLBCanton Repository

Cleveland's Aaron Civale has successful rehab start with RubberDucks

So far, so good for Aaron Civale in his first appearance on the mound in two months at Canal Park on Sunday. Civale pitched two scoreless innings (plus one batter in the third) in his first rehab start since he was placed on Cleveland's injured list June 24 with a right middle finger strain.
Baseballbeaconjournal.com

RubberDucks defeat Patriots in extra innings

RubberDucks 4, Patriots 2 (10) In the 10th inning, with RubberDucks runner Ike Freeman starting he inning on second base, Steven Kwan was hit by a pitch. Brayan Rocchio loaded the bases with a bunt single to third. That set up the go-ahead run when Freeman scored on George Valera's four-pitch walk.

Comments / 0

Community Policy