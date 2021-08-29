Our Lives: Women’s Mentoring Network

Several years ago, as my last child was preparing for college, I felt myself bracing for a big change. To be honest, I wasn’t sure what life was going to look like, and I felt a strange sense of unfinishedness. It led me to explore ways that I could feel a renewed sense of purpose. When I learned about the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Rochester mentoring program, I was intrigued enough to sign up for an orientation to learn more. By the end of ...